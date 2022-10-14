Robinson became Curle’s first signing since being appointed as interim manager last month after the club confirmed the 33-year-old on a free transfer during a fan forum event at the Suit Direct Stadium this week.

Robinson has been without a club since his contract with Bradford City expired at the end of last season where he scored four times in 26 appearances in all competitions.

The experienced striker had offers elsewhere in both League One and League Two according to Curle, as well as in Scotland, but the former Bradford striker joined Hartlepool, and could be rewarded immediately at the Envirovent Stadium.

Jamie Sterry is set to travel with the Hartlepool United squad for the trip to Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He’s travelling [with the squad],” Curle revealed to The Mail when asked whether Robinson will be involved against Harrogate.

“For us to win games we need goals. The lad has got a proven record of being a centre-forward in lots of divisions.”

Curle continued: “Theo is a player who’s been brought in to do a job.

Hartlepool United's Mouhamed Niang is nearing the end of his concussion protocol after being forced off against Gillingham. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He’s been looking after himself and trying to earn a contract. He was at a club in League Two and in League One, he had offers north of the border but he wanted to secure his short-term future south of the border.

“It’s a good opportunity for ourselves. The lad is fit, he’s kept himself in good shape, and he’s still got a hunger and a desire about him.”

And Robinson could be joined by full-back Sterry, who has yet to feature under Curle having struggled with a back injury.

Theo Robinson could make his Hartlepool United debut against Harrogate Town. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sterry came off the bench in the Papa Johns Trophy stalemate with Morecambe under Antony Sweeney but has been out of action since.

Sterry’s absence has led to Curle being forced into a number of options at full-back with Mouhamed Niang, Euan Murray and Reghan Tumilty all featuring in recent weeks.

“Jamie Sterry has had one training session, but he’s travelling,” Curle told The Mail.

“I think it shows that we’ve got options,” Curle said on the right-back area.

“Would I say it’s a problem area? No. The problem area we’ve got is where we are in the division and we’re not getting away from that.

“Whoever I play tomorrow, whatever system I play, whatever personnel is in that system, is done to improve our situation.”

But while he featured at full-back against Gillingham, summer signing Niang remains a doubt to return to the side as he enters the final stage of his concussion protocol.

The Senegalese midfielder was forced off against the Gills but Curle has revealed the 23-year-old is nearing a return.

“Mouhamed is on his last day of his return to training protocol. I think his first day of being back and being able to be involved is tomorrow,” said Curle.

“So the first time he can have contact and actually head the ball is tomorrow. It’s concussion protocol so we’ve got to be mindful of that fact.