Winger completes National League North move to Kettering Town after leaving Hartlepool United
Claudio Ofosu has joined National League North side Kettering Town following his release from Hartlepool United this summer.
The 22-year-old winger played 12 times in all competitions for Pools during their 2020-21 promotion campaign, scoring once in a 4-0 win at Maidenhead United last October.
Read More
Ofosu joined Pools from Royston Town last summer and enjoyed a productive pre-season with four goals in as many starts.
After starting the first four matches of the National League campaign, Ofosu was reduced to a substitute role in the league before being frozen out entirely for the second half of the campaign.
Ofosu’s final appearance for the club came as a last minute substitute in a 1-1 draw at Stockport County in March 2021.
He was released following Pools’ promotion via the play-offs and has now completed a move to Kettering in the National League North following a successful trial period, subject to FA approval.