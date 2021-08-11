The 22-year-old winger played 12 times in all competitions for Pools during their 2020-21 promotion campaign, scoring once in a 4-0 win at Maidenhead United last October.

Ofosu joined Pools from Royston Town last summer and enjoyed a productive pre-season with four goals in as many starts.

Claudio Ofosu scores for Hartlepool United.

After starting the first four matches of the National League campaign, Ofosu was reduced to a substitute role in the league before being frozen out entirely for the second half of the campaign.

Ofosu’s final appearance for the club came as a last minute substitute in a 1-1 draw at Stockport County in March 2021.

He was released following Pools’ promotion via the play-offs and has now completed a move to Kettering in the National League North following a successful trial period, subject to FA approval.

