Winger reflects after former Hartlepool United pair help Doncaster Rovers win League Two promotion
Although Port Vale's victory over Wimbledon ensured the title race will go down to the final day of the season, Rovers, who will take a one-point lead into the last weekend, secured promotion thanks to a 2-1 win over 10-man Bradford.
It's been a remarkable season for the South Yorkshire side, with a run of 10 games unbeaten helping them overhaul runaway leaders Walsall's 10-point advantage at the top.
Both Molyneux and Sterry have played starring roles for Grant McCann's team, with Molyneux named in the League Two team of the season. The winger, who scored 17 goals in 110 games for Pools, has made more than 150 appearances for Rovers and has notched 18 goals in 54 games this term, attracting interest from higher up the footballing pyramid.
Despite a slow start, Sterry has also established himself as a fan favourite since swapping Pools for Doncaster. The 29-year-old, who played an integral role in the Pools side that won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor in 2021, missed four months of last season after sustaining an injury on his Rovers debut but has established himself on the right side of the Doncester defence this season, making 46 appearances and signing a new contract earlier this month. The partnership between Sterry and Molyneux down the right-hand side will be familiar to Pools fans, with the pair combining to considerable effect on the club's return to the Football League in the 2021/22 season.
Speaking to Doncaster's official website after his place in the League Two team of the season was confirmed at the EFL awards, Molyneux reflected on a remarkable season for Rovers.
"I'm buzzing, I'm still on a high from the game and obviously the celebrations," he said.
"To be nominated for player of the season and to be named in the team of the season is an amazing feeling.
"It was nerve-wracking, I don't normally get nervous for games but it was really tough. I couldn't watch when I came off, I was pacing around the changing room and hoping the lads could get it over the line. I was buzzing when the final whistle went. It's an unbelievable feeling that doesn't come around often."
