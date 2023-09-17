Watch more videos on Shots!

The Cardinals produced an efficient performance at the Suit Direct Stadium to thwart John Askey’s side and inflict a first home defeat on Hartlepool.

Ricky Korboa scored twice in the second half to condemn Pools to defeat with Sarll’s men also the first to keep a clean sheet against Hartlepool this season.

The visitors started the game brightly and kept Hartlepool under pressure for large parts of the opening 45 minutes before Pools were denied twice by the woodwork.

Hartlepool United were beaten 2-0 by Woking at the Suit Direct Stadium (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe raced clear from Oliver Finney’s through ball before hitting the base of the post as captain David Ferguson saw his free kick evade everyone in the penalty area and clip the outside of the post.

But Sarrl’s side broke the deadlock early in the second half when Korboa’s deflected effort found a way beyond Pete Jameson before Korboa was on target again minutes later from the edge of the area.

"It was a very good performance. There was a real pressure, especially for the first 30 minutes of the first half, but that ability to keep Hartlepool in and around their own box can become quite difficult when you’re on the receiving end of that,” said Sarll.

"They had a really good chance in the first half but I thought Will did really well with that in order to make the forward take the chance the way he did.

"We just felt right all game. There was a lovely feeling and a lovely energy to the players. When you create that pressure then things start going in your favour.

"I thought the two finishes were justified, just for the sheer persistence, pressure and intensity we played with all game.

"I’m not sure there’ll be too many Woking fans who’ve had too many wins away at Hartlepool.

"If that’s only a few then we’ve created an experience and a memory that hopefully they’ll remember for a long time because it’s a big football club, Hartlepool. Brilliant supporters, brilliant atmosphere and when you come here you feel the aggression and the intensity of having to play properly.