Watching the World Cup at Hornsey's Bar in Hartlepool - see if you can spot anyone in our picture round-up.

World Cup 2022: Hartlepool families turn out to cheer on the Three Lions in England's 0-0 draw with USA in Group B

Football fans young and old came together in Hartlepool to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s England side on Friday, November 25.

By Debra Fox
25 minutes ago

The Three Lions faced the USA in their second group game of the tournament at 7pm, which ended in an underwhelming 0-0 draw. The match came after a cracking start to the competition against Iran earlier in the week, which saw England net six goals.

Let’s hope there is more action in store at the team’s final group game against Wales on Tuesday, November 29. Until then, see if you can spot any familiar faces in our pictures from Hornsey’s Bar on Friday evening, taken by Mail photographer Frank Reid.

1. Tuned in

Friday night football for these two fans in Hartlepool.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Here we go

Fans on standby for a goal as England played USA in the World Cup's Group B.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Bucket hats

Kieron Harden was predicting a 4-1 win for England - but sadly it ended in a nils each draw.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Hoping for a goal

Thirsty punters enjoy their pints - at the game - at Hornsey's.

Photo: Frank Reid

