Former Bristol Rovers midfielder Luke McCormick is one of two new Yeovil signings ahead of this weekend's visit of Pools as the sides prepare to begin their National League campaign. Picture by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Yeovil Town have made two new signings ahead of Saturday's game against Hartlepool United.

For the second year in a row, Pools are set to begin their National League campaign with a long trip to Somerset to take on the Glovers; last season, despite the fact the team coach broke down en route to Huish Park, Pools ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Jack Hunter's debut goal.

It's been a summer of change for both sides. While Pools have emerged from a precarious situation off the field and have enjoyed a strong couple of months, welcoming new manager Simon Grayson as well as 11 new signings, Yeovil are themselves under new ownership after Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan bought the club from the outspoken Martin Hellier in May.

However, whereas Pools have wasted little time in getting the lion's share of their transfer business done well in advance of the new season, Yeovil have left things a little later and, for the most part, it's been slow going in Somerset this summer. That said, Mark Cooper's side do at last seem to be getting the ball rolling and welcomed goalkeeper Jed Ward, who has 42 first team appearances for Bristol Rovers to his name and impressed on loan at Forest Green Rovers last season, last week.

Now, Yeovil have moved to bolster their ranks further, confirming two more new signings on Monday morning. The Glovers have moved to sign Birmingham City striker Ben Woodskou on a season-long loan. The 18-year-old, who scored twice in seven games during a stint at National League North side Rushall Olympic last term, was part of the Yeovil side that concluded their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Weston-Super-Mare on Saturday and did enough to persuade the Glovers to offer him a deal. Hot on Woodskou's heels, Yeovil announced the arrival of midfielder Luck McCormick, who has penned a one-year deal at Huish Park. The 26-year-old, who left Bristol Rovers earlier this summer having made 118 appearances across two separate spells at the Memorial Stadium, came through the ranks at Chelsea and has spent time at the likes of Shrewsbury, AFC Wimbledon and Forest Green Rovers, where he made five appearances on loan last term.

"Ben is a young striker with huge potential," Cooper told Yeovil's official club website.

"He's already shown he can handle the physicality of men's football and has the hunger to make an impact. We're excited to work with him this season.

"Luke is a really intelligent footballer who brings a lot of quality in possession. He's got great energy and a good understanding of the game at this level. We're delighted to have him on board."