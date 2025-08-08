Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper has had his say on the latest bizarre developments at Hartlepool United as the two sides prepare to face off this weekend.

For the second year in a row, Pools are set to begin their new National League campaign with a long trip to Somerset following what's been a summer of change for both sides. A large part of the summer in the North East has been overshadowed by off-field issues in the wake of enigmatic owner Raj Singh's sudden and unexpected resignation from his position as chairman as well as his subsequent return to his former role after the apparent collapse of takeover talks. It's been all change on the pitch too; of the 11 players that started last season's opening day win over Yeovil, six - Joel Dixon, Dan Dodds, Luke Waterfall, David Ferguson, Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe - have all left the club, while only Tom Parkes and Nathan Sheron can feel confident of starting at Huish Park on Saturday. Yeovil have also experienced upheaval in recent months, with the Glovers heading into the 2025/26 campaign under new ownership after Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan bought the club from the outspoken Martin Hellier, who led the Somerset side back to the National League but alienated the fanbase following a series of increasingly vitriolic rants. It's little wonder, then, that Srinivasan, who made the controversial decision to relocate Yeovil's training ground and move out of the town at the beginning of the summer, is targeting "calm and sustainable" growth this season.

While Pools looked to have enjoyed a strong summer of recruitment, welcoming 12 new signings and strengthening all over the pitch, there has been a marked absence of calm in the North East. The latest in a long list of bizarre and dramatic developments sparked at the beginning of the week when it came to light that Singh had written to National League clubs asking that former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, a lifelong Pools fan, no longer be afford dignitary status following his resignation from his role as club president in May. Singh added that, "In the unlikely event that Mr Stelling independently attends any Hartlepool United fixture at your home ground, I'd further request that you consider to seat Mr Stelling separately to any HUFC dignitaries or staff." Stelling, in turn, responded on his talkSPORT breakfast show, insisting that he had planned to attend Saturday's game on the terraces with his fellow Pools fans, while Hartlepool's Labour MP Jonathan Brash wrote to National League clubs to "respectfully request that Mr Stelling is afforded the warm welcome and courtesy he rightfully deserves". Pools responded with a statement of their own, accusing Stelling of making "unfounded accusations" in the wake of his resignation as club president but insisting that Singh had not asked clubs to ban him from their boardrooms, merely "not to allocate Mr Stelling dignitary places or seating". In a week that should be all about the football and what looks to have been a genuinely positive pre-season for Pools, many fans were left frustrated that off-field issues once again cast a shadow over the club's recent progress.

"I think a lot of clubs are in that position," Cooper, who scored nine goals in 31 games for Pools during his playing career, told Yeovil's official club website.

Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper has had his say on the latest "crazy" developments at Hartlepool United as the two sides prepare to begin their National League campaigns against one another this weekend. Picture by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

"I think Jeff Stelling's going to be sat with me in the dugout on Saturday. A lot of clubs are in that position, and it just seems crazy that there's so much stuff going on. We look as though we're settled, for now, and let's hope there's a period of calmness and stability with our ownership and, hopefully, after Saturday, Hartlepool have that as well."

