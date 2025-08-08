Daniel Nkrumah, who was on trial at Hartlepool United this summer, has signed for fellow National League side Wealdstone.

The 21-year-old attacker spent a large part of this summer on trial at Pools, scoring in last month's win over Redcar Athletic.

Although the powerful forward, who became a free agent following his release from Middlesbrough at the end of last season, showed some flashes of promise during his time in the North East, Pools opted not to offer him a contract. Having missed out on a deal at Victoria Park, Nkrumah, who made seven appearances on loan at Halifax last season, has since signed for Wealdstone. The Stones finished 20th last term and appointed Sam Cox, who had a successful spell as interim boss in 2024, as their new manager in June.

"I'm delighted, I can't wait to get going on Saturday," Nkrumah told Wealdstone's official club website.

"I know the gaffer, Coxy, very well, I used to play with him two years ago at Welling. When I got the call about possibly coming here, it was a no-brainer and the boys have been brilliant with me, I'm familiar with a few of them and I'm enjoying it so far.

"I'm a creative forward, I like to score goals as well as bring other players into the game and get assists. I'm one for the fans as well, I like to get them off their seats and get excited. I'm excited to make some memories here and get going on Saturday."