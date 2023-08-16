Pybus had been included in the Minstermen’s squad ahead of their National League fixture with Altrincham on Tuesday, with Morton naming the 25-year-old on the bench after starting both of York’s first two games of the season.

But just minutes prior to kick-off against Altrincham, the club confirmed two changes to the squad as Paddy McLaughlin replaced Alex Woodyard in the starting line-up with Mitch Hancox replacing Pybus on the bench – Pybus subsequently not involved at all.

It comes after speculation Pybus is the subject of interest from Hartlepool with manager John Askey keen to add to his midfield options.

Dan Pybus was not involved for York City in their National League fixture with Altrincham at the LNER Community Stadium despite originally being named on the bench. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And Morton admits he was let down by some players ahead of York’s 2-2 draw with the Robins.

“There’s a lot of stuff that went on just before the game. Some players have let us down, which really annoyed me,” Morton told BBC Radio York.

“That stays between us. I don’t know [of Hartlepool’s interest], I stay out of all of that.

"You give people the opportunity, but then if they don’t want to take that opportunity it’s up to them.

"I’m not going to get into it. What we’ve said is between us. We had a plan for everybody. It’s their job to come and be part of a squad and be there for the players.”

Former Sunderland and Derby County midfielder Pybus is a player who Askey knows well after the Hartlepool boss brought him to York last summer from Dunfermline Athletic.

The 25-year-old became a key player for the Minstermen last season, making 40 appearances, and is a player who, when he signed at the LNER Community Stadium, explained the attributes he can bring to a team.

Pybus said: "I like winning the ball back and keeping the ball. I’d say I’m an energetic midfielder and hardworking as well as good on the ball.”