Hartlepool United defender Campbell Darcy has returned to Pools following his loan at Northern Premier League side Whitby Town.

The 18-year-old, who has made three senior appearances for Pools and featured regularly in pre-season, played 22 times for the Seasiders.

The young defender had the chance to rub shoulders with plenty of former Pools stars, not least player-manager Gary Liddle, who made 364 appearances for the club.

Former winger Nathan Thomas, defender Connor Smith, midfielder Lewis Hawkins and fellow Pools loanees Louis Stephenson and Alfie Steel are all part of the Seasiders squad, while Jason Kennedy, who made 19 appearances at the Prestige Group Stadium, is assistant manager.

Darcy, who made his Pools debut in the FA Cup in January 2023 and featured twice in the National League towards the end of last season, is held in high regard in the North East.

Capable of playing at right-back or centre-half, the promising defender was a regular fixture in the Whitby side, with the Seasiders still just about in the hunt for a play-off place.

Having returned to Pools, Darcy is available for this weekend's trip to strugglers Wealdstone.