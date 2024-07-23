Hartlepool golfer Amy Sutheran excited by support ahead of English Amateur
Amy warmed up for the competition, which is being held at Seaton Carew Golf Club and Hartlepool Golf Club for the first time from July 28-August 4, by appearing at the Walton Heath Trophy recently.
And the member of The Wynyard Club and Seaton Carew clubs, is grateful to have received financial support for the season from Plastic Processing Limited and is excited to be part of the town’s big week in the sporting spotlight.
Playing in competitions across the country can be a bit of a strain inside and outside the pro ranks, so having the opportunity to appear in the biggest England Golf event of the year on her doorstep is an unexpected boost.
“I am really looking forward to playing in it, it will be the biggest tournament I have played in so far,” said Amy, 24, a former English Martyrs pupil.
“It is brilliant that it is being held locally because it rarely comes north. It’s so exciting to be part of and I’m focused on taking every round as it comes.”
More than 300 golfers from around the world are competing in the event.
As well as Amy, Wynyard and Seaton Carew’s Amy Burton and Hartlepool’s Brittany Hill are locals teeing off in the female competition.
The graduate from Colorado State University Pueblo added: “I am so grateful to the help I have received from Patrick and Frances’ Plastic Processing.
“My family have helped so much over the years with my university golf scholarship in the United States and now I am back here as an amateur, it’s nice to be able to treat golf properly as an amateur without needing a full-time job.”
Patrick Connolly, co-owner of Plastic Processing, said: "We are incredibly proud to sponsor and support Amy on her journey through women's golf.
"We believe in supporting young talent, and we see Amy's dedication and passion over the years as an inspiration.
“We're excited to be a part of that journey and look forward to seeing her achieve her goals in the sport."
Amy is supported by performance coach Stuart Parnaby, golf coach Alex Wrigley and everyone at Wynyard Golf Club.
