The English Amateur Championship golf tournament will take place in Hartlepool later this month in what is being described as a huge coup for the borough.

The national event will see almost 300 of the country’s best male and female amateur golfers come to play at both Seaton Carew and Hartlepool Golf Clubs from July 28 to August 4.

Two rounds of qualifying will take place at both courses, followed by the final stages at Seaton Carew.

It is the furthest north that the tournament has ever been held in more than 50 years and the first time it has taken place in the Tees Valley.

L to r: Mel Pritchard, Captain of Hartlepool Golf Club; Amey-Rose McGrogan, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Principal Economic Growth Officer; Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council; Mike Greener from England Golf and Phil Cain, Captain of Seaton Carew Golf Club.

The event promises to be a huge occasion, and coincides with the 150th anniversary of Seaton Carew Golf Club.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Hartlepool has a great golfing tradition, and to see two local clubs come together to bring this prestigious tournament to the borough is fantastic.

“I would encourage people to come down, experience the vibe and help support this great event.”

Mike Greener from amateur golf’s governing body England Golf said: “There are going to be lots of spectators and the economic benefits to Hartlepool will be substantial.”

Phil Cain, Captain of Seaton Carew Golf Club, said: “In our 150th year at Seaton Carew Golf Club it is a real honour to be hosting the English Amateur Championship.

"In the past, we have held major tournaments here but nothing as big as this, and to be doing it alongside our great friends from Hartlepool Golf Club is fantastic and we are very proud of that.

“It really is a who’s who of golf when you look at who has won the tournament previously, including Nick Faldo, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey.

"It is a very high-profile event and I hope people from the town and the surrounding areas come along and embrace the occasion.”

Mel Pritchard, captain of Hartlepool Golf Club, said: “It is a great honour to be hosting this massive championship with our good friends Seaton Carew.

"Living in Hartlepool, this is massive for the town and massive for the North-East.”