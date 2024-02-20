Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Wheatley, from the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool, is racing in the Mini Challenge UK John Cooper Works Class (JCW) as part of the British Touring Car Championship.

This is his third season racing and he is “looking forward” to being so close to his hometown – racing at Croft, near Darlington, in July – so that his family and friends can support him on the front line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic said: “The last couple of seasons, we have always said we want to go for the championship.

Dominic Wheatley won 11 trophies in 2023.

"The first season, we wanted to learn all of the rules and the cars.

"Last year, we got multiple podiums. We came away with 11 trophies.

"It was good but we had some inconsistencies.”

This season, Dominic is determined to win just as many trophies but with less “inconsistencies”.

Dominic Wheatley is pictured in the orange car, racing at an event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a lead engineer at JDR Cables – managing projects to produce subsea cables for offshore wind farms – Dominic has started racing in a car that is carbon neutral.

He said: “It kind of felt hypocritical to be telling people how to be sustainable during the week and burning rubber by racing on the weekend.”

He continued: “I can still operate in areas of sustainability.

"Even if it is not obvious, we are still doing something to protect the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic first started racing at the age of 11 after receiving his first go kart at Christmas in 2004 and has been racing ever since.

His family have always been passionate about motor sports, especially his dad, Derek Wheatley, who is a former British rally cross champion.

Dominic has had a lot of support from his family and friends over the years, especially his mum and dad who come to every race.

He said: “Even though I am at a different level and I am all grown up, it is still a big family event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It makes the tough weekends easier and the good weekend even better.”

Dominic is racing at Croft Circuit, in Dalton-on-Tees, near Darlington, on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.