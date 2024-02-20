Hartlepool racing driver Dominic Wheatley speeds into his third season
Dominic Wheatley, from the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool, is racing in the Mini Challenge UK John Cooper Works Class (JCW) as part of the British Touring Car Championship.
This is his third season racing and he is “looking forward” to being so close to his hometown – racing at Croft, near Darlington, in July – so that his family and friends can support him on the front line.
Dominic said: “The last couple of seasons, we have always said we want to go for the championship.
"The first season, we wanted to learn all of the rules and the cars.
"Last year, we got multiple podiums. We came away with 11 trophies.
"It was good but we had some inconsistencies.”
This season, Dominic is determined to win just as many trophies but with less “inconsistencies”.
As a lead engineer at JDR Cables – managing projects to produce subsea cables for offshore wind farms – Dominic has started racing in a car that is carbon neutral.
He said: “It kind of felt hypocritical to be telling people how to be sustainable during the week and burning rubber by racing on the weekend.”
He continued: “I can still operate in areas of sustainability.
"Even if it is not obvious, we are still doing something to protect the environment.”
Dominic first started racing at the age of 11 after receiving his first go kart at Christmas in 2004 and has been racing ever since.
His family have always been passionate about motor sports, especially his dad, Derek Wheatley, who is a former British rally cross champion.
Dominic has had a lot of support from his family and friends over the years, especially his mum and dad who come to every race.
He said: “Even though I am at a different level and I am all grown up, it is still a big family event.
"It makes the tough weekends easier and the good weekend even better.”
Dominic is racing at Croft Circuit, in Dalton-on-Tees, near Darlington, on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.
For those interested in racing, contact Dominic at https://www.domwheatleyracing.com/.