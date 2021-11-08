The FA Cup trophy on display ahead of the FA Cup Second Round match between Hartlepool United and Blyth Spartans at Victoria Park on December 5, 2014 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

After drawing 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, Pools will have to beat the League One side in a replay set to take place at Adams Park on Tuesday, November 16 (7:30pm) in order to progress.

But first, they will find out their potential opponents in Monday night’s draw set to take place from 9:30pm live on ITV4 following the Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City match.

Pools and Wycombe have been handed ball number 29 in the draw. Second round matches will be played between Friday, December 3 and Monday, December 6.

Curtis Thompson of Wycombe Wanderers and Matty Daly of Hartlepool United in action during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

The winners of the replay will receive £22,629 in prize money and have the opportunity to win a further £34,000 with victory in the second round.

Following Saturday’s draw, Hartlepool interim manager Antony Sweeney told The Mail: “We need to be in the hat, that’s the minimum expectation but we’re disappointed having took the lead twice and we felt like we did enough to win the game.

“Sometimes you’ve got to look and go we’ve come up against a League One side who are flying high and we’re in the Championship last season, yes they made a few changes but they’re a team who have put a lot of teams under pressure.