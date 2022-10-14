Hartlepool's good luck message for Savannah Marshall reaches 67,000 people

It prompted an outpouring of love for the champion boxer and dozens left messages just for Sav as she gets ready to face Claressa Shields on Saturday, October 15, in the battle to become undisputed female middleweight boxing champion of the world.

“Bring it back for Hartlepool,” said Adrian Paul and Sue Wade said: “Go girl. You can do this.”

Savannah, twice a Best of Hartlepool Awards winner, has had a massive outpouring of support from the town as she bids to become an undisputed world champion.

Paul McKeown praised Hartlepool’s finest and said: “The Pool couldn't be Prouder of its Favourite Girl.”

And let’s hear it for Debbie Tunney, who said: “Go smash it Savannah Marshall. You got this. The whole of Hartlepool is proud of you, bring those belts home.”

Thousands of you will be watching the big fight on TV, including Lance Chandler who will be watching from Australia.

Antony Marsden will be at the O2 for the bout and posted on the Mail’s Facebook page: “I’ll be there. Can’t wait.”

Best of Hartlepool and now bidding to become the undisputed best in the world.

Thanks to Tony J Cook who said: “Savannah has always been a great ambassador for our town and has achieved great things. There are even greater things within her reach and tomorrow we will be even more proud for her. Go and do your best Savannah and you will win.”

Sue Toyne said: “Hartlepool’s hero” and Mark Rogers commented: “In my opinion, if Savannah wins this fight, she will be up there with the Alan Shearers and Bryan Robsons of North East sport.”

Barry Mann said: “Best of luck Savannah. Give her what for.” Luke Gibson said: “Go and smash it lass” and Stephen Murphy said Savannah was an ‘absolute credit to this town.”

Our Hartlepool Mail message of support for Sav got 57,000 people showing an interest in the post, 660 likes from Facebook fans, 103 people loved the post.

There were messages from as far as Australia.