Plans have been lodged to provide new padel sport facility at an industrial estate.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to transform the unit at 13 Park View Road West.

The application from Cleveland Land Services would convert the site into a padel sports facility featuring one 20m x 6m singles court and two larger 20m x 10m courts for doubles.

It would also include male and female changing rooms and a seating and viewing area.

13 Park View Road West, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

The Park View Industrial Estate unit is served by 25 car parking spaces and has “been vacant since February 2024” when it was last occupied by Electrical Productions Ltd.

A planning statement outlines how the applicant has “been actively seeking available properties within the Hartlepool area for the creation of an indoor padel court facility” and “there are no alternatives that are suitable”.

It adds: “It is our opinion that the proposals will have a positive impact on the area through the occupation of an existing unit that has remained vacant for a significant period of time.

“The occupancy and use of a property greatly reduces the likelihood of buildings and their land falling into disrepair or becoming unsightly.

“It is considered the provision of a facility to provide multiplayer sports would be a welcome addition to the locality.”

The development is expected to create two full-time and two part-time roles.

A decision is expected by the end of September.

Earlier this year another application was lodged for a new padel centre featuring six courts on the former tennis courts at Grayfields Recreation Ground.

