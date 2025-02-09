Dramatic footage shows fire at home once owned by Jimmy Savile

Footage shows fire crews on the scene of a fire at a property that was once owned by Jimmy Savile.

A property once owned by Jimmy Savile has been damaged by fire in an incident captured on video.

Firefighters were called to Allt-Na-Reigh in Glen Coe about 5.40pm on Saturday after a blaze broke out in an outbuilding next to the main cottage.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances attended the incident.

Allt na Reigh cottage, which belonged to Jimmy Savile, in Glen Coe. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Footage shows the property in flames in the heart of Glen Coe, with smoke filling the picturesque landscape.

Fire crews are also shown on video responding to the fire as a motorist passes the scene.

An outbuilding attached to the cottage on fire in Glen Coe | wandering_scotsman

Police closed the A82 between Tyndrum and Ballachulish Bridge overnight due to the fire, which has now been extinguished. The road has since reopened.

Allt-Na-Reigh was originally the home of famed mountaineer Hamish MacInnes, who designed climbing equipment in the property’s outbuildings.

The historic property on fire | wandering_scotsman

The cottage was latterly owned by Savile, and has been repeatedly vandalised since his life as a sex abuser and paedophile was exposed.

Highlands Council has previously given permission for the site to be demolished and replaced with a new home. The site has lain abandoned for years.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”