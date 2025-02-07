This video More videos

This was the moment when a man in his 30s "nearly died" when he fell down a 20ft waterfall while filming a video clip during Beat Herder music festival.

Video (click to play above) shows how a reveller fell off some rocks and took a ‘terrifying tumble’ down a waterfall.

Matt Horsfall, 39, scaled the waterfall at Dockber Farm near Sawley in the Ribble Valley while attending the Beat-Herder music festival on July 21 last year.

Matt Horsfall, 39, scaled the rocks forming the waterfall at Dockber Farm near Sawley in Lancashire when he was attending the Beat-Herder music festival. He ignored a 'do not enter' sign which warned of "sharp rocks" and said the "water is poison" to pose for a video | Matt Horsfall / SWNS

He said he had ‘a few drinks’ and ignored a 'do not enter' sign which warned of "sharp rocks" and said the "water is poison" to pose for a video.

But he took a terrifying tumble when his foot slipped and Matt found himself plunging to the rock-strewn water below. Luckily he survived and escaped serious injury, walking away with just a bruised back and a sore wrist.

Matt said: "I'd had a few drinks and thought it was funny but it really wasn't. Signs are for your own safety: please take note of them." | Matt Horsfall / SWNS

"I nearly died,” said Matt, who lives nearby and works in hospitality.

"It was very painful and I was really worried but luckily I could walk around a few minutes later. I really ought to have gone to hospital though - my wrist still twinges.”