Cream of Hartlepool young musicians get ready to perform on stage again

Young musicians appearing in A Celebration of Music at Hartlepool's Borough Hall. Top left to right: Grace Allen, Jake Haygarth, Georgia Lennon, and Ben Bartlett. Bottom left to right: Georgia Burrows, William Hartley, Olivia Carey, and James Ellingford.

Some of the town’s most talented young musicians will perform in A Celebration of Music at the Borough Hall on Saturday, September 11.

It will provide a platform for them to perform classical pieces of music and songs from musicals to a professional level.

Some of the young musicians have received scholarships from the town’s Preston Simpson and Sterndale Young Musicians Trust, an educational charity administered by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will be held at Hartlepool Borough Hall on the Headland.

The event will help raise funds for the trust, which provides scholarships to young people who either live in or have strong links with Hartlepool to help them with their musical studies.

Chair of the Trust Chris Simmons said: “It’s wonderful to be able to welcome back this very popular annual concert following the pandemic.

“It provides a platform for the cream of Hartlepool’s young musical talent performing to a professional standard and it’s a marvellous evening of entertainment.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Trust over the past year – their generous donations are vital in helping us to continue our work in supporting the town’s young musicians to reach their full potential.”

Olivia Carey.

The concert will feature the vocal talents of Grace Allen, Ben Bartlett, Georgia Burrows, Olivia Carey and Georgia Lennon.

James Ellingford will play the trumpet, with William Hartley on bassoon and contrabassoon, Jake Haygarth on tenor horn and Neil Sild on cello.

Among the pieces which will be performed are Concierto de Aranjuez, The Maid of the Mist, Heart of Stone, Bellini’s Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra, Tenor Toccata by Rodney Newton, Unusual Way from the musical Nine, Nothing Stops Another Day from the musical Ghost, I Could Have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady and more.

The concert will also feature the Paraphernalia choir directed by Brenda Harrison.

Grace Allen.

The Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, will be there and present scholarships together with Chris Simmons.

The concert starts at 6.45pm for 7pm and tickets priced £4 and free for accompanied children under 16 are available at www.culturehartlepool.com or from Hartlepool Art Gallery and Tourist Information Centre in Church Square on (01429) 890000.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Georgia Lennon.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Ben Bartlett.

William Hartley