It’s the final day at Download Festival 2025 - and hopefully no exhaustive stage clashes today, right?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Korn are set to to close out Download Festival 2025 this evening.

The nu-metal giants take to the Apex Stage, alongside Bullet For My Valentine, while Steel Panther and Sikth headline the other stages.

We say one last ‘hello’ from Download Festival and bring you today’s set times, stage clashes and weather forecast.

After two unforgettable days of incredible music and festival atmosphere, today marks the final day of Download Festival 2025 , taking place at Donington Park in Derbyshire.

Tonight is the night for the devoted Korn faithful, as the pioneers of nu-metal are set to perform their highly anticipated headline set on the Apex Stage (21:25), with an incredible line-up performing before them including Bullet For My Valentine (19:00), Spiritbox (17:15), and Meshuggah (15:55).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere at the festival, the party continues as Steel Panther headline the Opus Stage (20:05), promising a night of glam metal excess. Extreme metal enthusiasts will also not want to miss Sikth’s closing performance on The Dogtooth Stage (22:05). Over on the Avalanche Stage, emo-pop-rock fans can look forward to Kids in Glass Houses headlining at 20:20.

It was also revealed moments ago through the Download Festival app that Malevolence will be playing a set on the Avalanche Stage at 14:50, while Me First and The Gimme Gimmes will be playing an acoustic set in The Den at midnight (00:00)

Here’s your set and stage times for this epic final day at Download Festival, and a look at what significant set-time clashes are occurring.

Download Festival 2025 - stage times for June 15 2025

All information correct as of writing. Any last minute changes will be amended but do keep an eye on the Download Festival app also for any sudden stage changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apex Stage

Korn are set to headline Download Festival this evening - but are there any stage clashes on the final day? | RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

21:25 - Korn

19:00 - Bullet For My Valentine

17:15 - Spiritbox

15:55 - Meshuggah

14:25 - Jinjer

13:10 - Power Trip

12:00 - Bleed From Within

11:00 - Orbit Culture

Opus

20:05 - Steel Panther

18:45 - Lorna Shore

17:35 - Airbourne

16:25 - Jerry Cantrell

15:30 - Alien Ant Farm

14:35 - Municipal Waste

13:40 - The Ghost Inside

12:40 - Nothing More

11:50 - Seven Hours After Violet

11:00 - The Southern River Band

Dogtooth Stage

22:05 - Sikth

21:10 - Whitechapel

20:15 - Fit For An Autopsy

19:20 - Cattle Decapitation

18:25 - Novelists

17:25 - Unprocessed

16:25 - President

15:25 - Vowws

14:30 - Survive Said The Prophet

13:35 - Vower

12:40 - Faetooth

11:50 - Archers

11:00 - Neckbreakker

The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio

20:20 - Kids in Glass Houses

19:10 - Me First and The Gimme Gimmes

18:00 - Turbonegro

16:50 - Dead Poet Society

15:50 - House of Protection

14:50 - Malevolence

13:50 - Spiritual Camp

12:50 - Amira Efleky

11:50 - Arrows in Action

11:00 - Harpy

The Den

00:00 - Me First and The Gimme Gimmes (acoustic)

23:00 - Metal Night

10:00 - Rock Kids

Ace of Spades Tavern

01:00 - Attitude Era

23:00 - Decade

10:00 - Download’s Korn Quiz with Kitty Cowell

The Doghouse

23:30 - End of the World Party

22:00 - Salt Sweat Sugar

11:00 - Rockfit

The Outpost

23:00 - Cinema

What stage clashes are set to occur today at Download Festival 2025?

Not quite as many as Saturday, but still some significant clashes are set to occur on the final day of Download Festival 2025:

Orbit Culture (Apex), The Southern River Band (Opus), Neckbreakker (Dogtooth), and Harpy (Avalanche) all kick off the day at 11:00, forcing early choices.

Bleed From Within (Apex) at 12:00 clashes with Sophie Lloyd (Opus) and Bex (Avalanche).

Archers (Dogtooth) at 11:50 clashes with Seven Hours After Violet (Opus) and Arrows in Action (Avalanche).

Nothing More (Opus) at 12:40 clashes with Faetooth (Dogtooth) and Amira Efleky (Avalanche).

Power Trip (Apex) at 13:10 clashes with The Ghost Inside (Opus), Vower (Dogtooth), and Spiritual Camp (Avalanche).

Jinjer (Apex) at 14:25 clashes with Municipal Waste (Opus), Survive Said The Prophet (Dogtooth), and House of Protection (Avalanche).

Meshuggah (Apex) at 15:55 clashes with Alien Ant Farm (Opus) and Vowws (Dogtooth).

Spiritbox (Apex) at 17:15 clashes with Airbourne (Opus), Unprocessed (Dogtooth), and Turbonegro (Avalanche).

Bullet For My Valentine (Apex) at 19:00 will clash with Lorna Shore (Opus), Fit For An Autopsy (Dogtooth), and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes (Avalanche).

Steel Panther (Opus) at 20:05 is a major clash with Kids in Glass Houses (Avalanche) and Fit For An Autopsy (Dogtooth).

Korn (Apex), headlining at 21:25, will overlap significantly with the end of Steel Panther (Opus) and the closing set from Sikth (Dogtooth). Korn's set will also clash with the final moments of Kids in Glass Houses (Avalanche).

What is the weather forecast today for Download Festival - and the pollen count?

According to this morning’s forecast from the Met Office, it's forecast for “Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime,” with a high of 23 and a low of 13.

UV levels will once again be high so apply sunscreen and keep hydrated to avoid heat stroke, while the pollen count is also high - combined with the dusty elements, those with respiratory issues be safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you at Download Festival 2025 this year? If you see us, come say hello and let us know your experiences so far - you may end up in our own Download Festival gallery or even in our post-event video.