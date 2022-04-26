Hotter Than Hell are Europe's Ultimate Kiss Tribute Band with its band members coming from all corners of the continent.

They will be playing at The Studio, in Tower Street, Hartlepool on Saturday, April 30, in what promises to be a spectacular show.

Formed in 2003, the band deliver a classic 1970s style Kiss stage show by mimicking it in every way with amazing pyrotechnics, fire breathing, blood spitting, smoking guitars and theatrical costumes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hotter Than Hell.

They also incorporate seven inch platform boots, and the iconic greasepaint make-up.

Hotter Than Hell were voted as one of the hottest Kiss tribute shows in Europe and have headlined festivals and top music venues across the UK, Ireland and Europe as well as a tour to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Tickets for the show at The Studio are on sale now priced £6 for concessions and £8 full price.