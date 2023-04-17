The latest Hartlepool March of the Mods saw music fans pack out the Hartlepools United Supporters Club to enjoy a full day of the best local bands and tribute groups play on stage.

It was a day and night of non-stop dancing to the whole spectrum of popular music from the 60s to present day anthems including Motown, Indie, Soul, Reggae, Britpop, New Wave, Northern Soul, and Ska.

Brilliant bands that gave their time for free included A Special Sorta Beat playing the hits of The Specials and The Beat, and regular event supporters The Jexit, a Jam tribute band all the way from Japan.

The Laynes from Scotland at the Hartlepool March of the Mods.

Other popular acts included The Odels, Dig The Old Breed, Acoustic Weller and The Laynes, an original band from Scotland.

Hartlepool March of Mods organiser Kev McGuire said: “It was a great event yet again, totally sold out. It was packed to the brim from about 2pm.

“Old friends meeting up New friends being made

"We cannot thank the bands, acoustic acts and DJs enough for giving us their time and talent for free yet again and the bar staff who were all brilliant.

Music fans loving the sell out event.

"Also massive thanks to Ste and Andy from Subculture for allowing us to use their amps yet again, it really is much appreciated indeed and huge thanks to Caddy for supplying the drums.”

The event raised a fantastic £4,000 which will be shared evenly between Teenage Cancer Trust and Hartlepool ex-Armed Forces Veterans.

Plans are already well in place for next year’s Hartlepool March of the Mods.

The Jam tribute band The Jexit from Japan.

There will be a warm up gig at the supporters club on Saturday, December 9, from 2pm featuring three live bands – Just Weller, The Lend and Dig The Old Breed plus DJs.

The main event returns to the same venue on Saturday, March 23 with another fantastic line up.

Half of the proceeds will go to a local family whose baby boy is going through treatment for cancer.

Funds are set to be boosted by a raffle to win a Vespa scooter plus other prizes kindly signed by Paul Weller.

