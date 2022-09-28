Hartlepool's Headland set to be turned into buzzing village for annual folk festival

The Headland will be transformed into a festival village and come alive with concerts, sessions, puppetry, and dance displays.

St Hilda’s Church will host atmospheric performances from some of the best of British and international folk singers and groups.

The Borough Hall will act as a hub for talks, screenings, and workshops as well as evening concerts.

Appalachian Cloggers on stage at the Hartlepool Family Folk Day last year.

And Headland Town Square will host a buzzing outdoor space and stage, and independent local food vendors.

Pubs including the Fisherman’s Arms, The Cosmopolitan and The Pot House will also be hosting events over the weekend.

It all takes place from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2.

Everyone is invited to take part in a spectacular twilight procession to the sea on Sunday evening from 5pm.

Many events are free but some are ticketed.