The change of name was noticed after several company filings were made on Ye Ye’s behalf.

Kanye West has changed his name once again - the second time since 2021

Official filings in the state of California have demonstrated Ye is now “Ye Ye.”

Though the controversial rapper has yet to comment, he has alluded on social media to creating a new account under a new name.

From Kanye to Ye, and now potentially Ye Ye: that’s the latest name change the controversial rapper has undertaken, according to a report by The U.S. Sun.

The name change emerged from documents filed by the rapper's chief financial officer in the State of California, which demonstrate his new name is listed as Ye Ye. Previously, papers filed showed his official title as Ye West - the move marks the second time in less that five years the rapper has changed his name, official going by “Ye” after changing it in 2021.

The Statement of Information, filed with California’s Secretary of State, included the most up-to-date details for his business ventures, including office address, officers, directors, and industry type. In these official documents, Ye Ye’s Ox Paha Inc. now refers to him under his new moniker.

That name change was also reflected by his other companies: Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc.

As of writing, the name change has not yet been reflected on Ye Ye’s social media platforms, nor has the rapper made a public comment about his new moniker since the report emerged. However, in a post dated June 1, 2025, the rapper stated he would start a new X account 'cause my name is Ye,' he wrote.

Ye Ye has recently been contending with the leak of his latest recording efforts, and has also publicly stated that he is not anti-Semitic anymore, having reportedly changed his controversial song 'HH' to 'Hallelujah,' replacing references to Nazism with those of Christianity.

His new album, Cuck, is expected to be released later this year - however a leaked version of the album was released in May 2025 after being purchased through a charity group buy. The proceeds of the sale were donated to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

