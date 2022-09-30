Musician set for huge Hartlepool gig ahead of EP release next year
A musician will wrap up the year in style when he takes to the stage at Hartlepool Town Hall for the first time in three years.
Michael Gallagher, 26, will perform at the Raby Road venue once again in November after his sell-out show there in 2019.
Michael, who is from the Dyke House area of the town, has said concert-goers can expect plenty of energy and lots of new music.
It will be the breakout star’s first Hartlepool concert in months after his headline gigs in the town sold out in seconds earlier this year.
"It’s just going to be an all around good night,” said Michael.
"Last time we played at the Town Hall it was a really special night, so hopefully we can recreate that.”
Looking back on the 2019 concert, Michael added: “It was the biggest show I’d ever played, so it was a completely different experience to what I was used to.
"We’ve played festivals and we’ve played down in London and bigger cities, so a lot more experiences since then.”
The hometown gig follows a busy summer, where Michael played Y Not Festival in Pikehall, Derbyshire, and Be Here Now in Manchester.
It comes as the singer-songwriter plans to release his first EP at the start of next year, with a new single set to drop before the Town Hall performance.
The upcoming song will be Michael’s first release since Kids came out at the end of February.
The gig will take place on Friday, November 18, starting at 7pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://thisfeeling.co.uk/michaelgallagher/.
Follow Michael on Instagram at mickyygall for updates.