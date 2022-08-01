Northern Soul group staging Hartlepool gig to help young people going through cancer

Stefan Taylor & The Signatures are holding a concert in aid of Hartlepool’s March of the Mods charity soon.

It is on at the Corporation ‘Clippy’ Club, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 5.

All profits from the event will go to Teenage Cancer Trust via Hartlepool March Of The Mods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stafan Taylor on stage with The Signatures.

The Signatures have supported March Of The Mods for several years.

Joining them on stage will be singer Stefan Taylor who has shared the stage with the likes of The Flamingos vocalist Tommy Hunt and Pat Lewis who featured as a backing singer on Stevie Wonder's 1965 top five single Uptight (Everything's Alright).

The 11-piece outfit have performed at many scooter rallies, theatres and clubs, including Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club.

They released their debut studio album Run For Cover last year which received BBC radio airplay and was positively reviewed in publication Best of British.

The group's drummer and manager Gavin Webb said: “The support from the people of Hartlepool and surrounding areas is amazing and it's always a great gig to perform at for us.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to raise funds for such a phenomenal charity. It's going to be a great night."

Hartlepool March of the Mods launched in 2014 and has raised thousands of pounds for national charity the Teenage Cancer Trust which provides support for young people aged between 13 and 24.