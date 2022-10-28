Singing, dancing, brass band sounds and tea and biscuits - get ready for a night of charity fun in Hartlepool

Tickets are going fast for the public concert by the touring brass band, Oddfellows Brass.

It will perform on Sunday, October 31, at St Hilda’s Church to raise money for the Royal National Institute for the Blind.

The Oddfellows Society, which is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK, with 42,250 branch members, is behind the event.

Oddfellows Brand will be performing in Hartlepool this Sunday.

Branch secretary for the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows, David Smith, said “We are thrilled to be hosting Oddfellows Brass at this magnificent venue in Hartlepool. The band always puts on an incredible show, and we hope to see lots of people singing and dancing along.

"We would welcome everyone to stay for tea and biscuits after the performance, too.”

Ben Smith, the band’s recently appointed Musical Director, said: “If you have never experienced a live brass band before, then this is a great first concert. And if you are a seasoned concert-goer, then we can guarantee this will be up there as one of your favourites featuring upbeat tunes, as well as plenty of the classics we all know and love.

“We always have plenty of fun up on stage, and we certainly know how to put on a rousing show, too.”

Oddfellows Brass Band. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

Although based in Leicestershire, Oddfellows Brass plays concerts across the UK and internationally.

On the day, concert-goers can also find out more about upcoming events and activities hosted by the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows, whose members meet regularly in the area to socialise, fundraise and to support each other.

The Oddfellows is a non-profit mutual society which does its best to improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, care and charity. It costs from

£25 a year to join.

More information about the Oddfellows can be found at www.oddfellows.co.uk or by contacting David Smith.

The performance on Sunday starts at 2pm and organisers advise people to book early as places are going fast.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked by contacting David on (01642) 655685 or [email protected]