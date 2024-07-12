Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gerry Cinnamon is set for a homecoming of epic proportions as he headlines night two of TRNSMT 2024. 🎸

Gerry Cinnamon is set for a homecoming of epic proportions at TRNSMT 2024

The UK album chart topper is set to headline this year’s event on Saturday evening (July 13)

What could the Glaswegian musician perform during his headline set?

What merchandise could also be available for sale at TRNSMT 2024 for Gerry Cinnamon?

TRNSMT 2024 kicks off later today (July 12 2024) at Glasgow Green, with the first evening of the festival headlined by Liam Gallagher.

But tomorrow sees the first of two Scottish homecomings taking place this year, with Glasgow’s own Gerry Cinnamon closing out Saturday’s proceedings on the main stage.

Born and raised in the Castlemilk district of Glasgow, Cinnamon (real name Gerard Crosbie) met producer Chris Marshall after returning to Scotland after a brief stint in London and formed The Cinnamons, later transitioning to a solo career under the name Gerry Cinnamon.

It would be a performance at an open mic night in Glasgow that led to sold-out gigs and his debut album "Erratic Cinematic," released in 2017 to positive reviews. That led to Cinnamon being booked for appearances at major music festivals, a sold-out UK tour and his second album, “The Bonny” reaching the top of the UK Albums Charts in 2020.

Gerry Cinnamon is set to headline the second day of TRNSMT 2024 at Glasgow Green this weekend (Credit: Anthony Mooney) | Anthony Mooney

In perhaps his biggest achievement in his musical career, he set records with his performances at Hampden Park during his 2021-202 tour, but throughout all his success, he is still firmly entrenched in the “DIY” aspect that music, sometimes, seems to be lacking.

"The only reason I'm in this game is because it's full of imposters ruining music and my very existence annoys them and it pleases me. If you're a working-class musician hearing this or reading it and you respect the art of songwriting more than the art of pretending then you have a responsibility to get involved,” he explained to Glasgow Live in a 2016 interview.

“There's a war on for real music and if you're sound and can write decent tunes then you're on the front line whether you like it or not."

What time is Gerry Cinnamon expected to perform at TRNSMT 2024?

Gerry Cinnamon is expected to perform on the main stage on July 13 2024 at 9:40pm.

What is the weather expected to be when Gerry Cinnamon headlines TRNSMT 2024?

It’s going to be a cloudy one during Gerry Cinnamon’s set at TRNSMT 2024, but the rain looks to be holding off before he takes to the main stage.

The Met Office are forecasting “Plenty of dry weather with bright or sunny spells, feeling pleasant in any sunshine, However, occasional rain or showers possible, mainly at the weekend” with a high of 18°c and a lot of 13°c.

Weather forecast for Glasgow Green for July 13 2024

10:00am: Overcast (14°c/14°c)

1:00pm: Cloudy (16°c/16°c)

4:00pm: Cloudy (17°c/16°c)

7:00pm: Cloudy (16°c/15°c)

10:00pm: Cloudy (15°c/14°c)

12:00am: Cloudy (14°c/14°)

What merchandise could be available for Gerry Cinnamon’s at TRNSMT 2024?

Live Nation/Gerry Cinnamon Store

We can more than happily assume that Gerry Cinnamon’s “Belter” merchandise will be for sale at TRNSMT this year, with items including your standard printed T-shirt, an embroidered “Belter” shirt and bucket hat and for those on a budget, the inclusion of maybe some pins/badges also at the merch tents.

What could Gerry Cinnamon perform at TRNSMT 2024?

Let’s go back to one of Cinnamon’s triumphant hometown sets, which took place at Hampden Park on July 17 2024 where he performed the following set - could some of these songs also feature during the TRNSMT headling set on Saturday?

Credit as always to Setlist.FM.

Lullaby

Sometimes

What Have You Done

Ghost

Fortune Favours The Bold

Sun Queen

Fickle McSelfish

Dark Days

Roll the Credits

Belter

Kampfire Vampire

Sacred

War Song Soldier

The Bonny

Mayhem

Diamonds In The Mud

Discoland

Encore:

I wish I was In Glasgow (Billy Connolly cover)

Where We're Going

Canter

