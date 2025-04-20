Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grace will continue its 5th series on ITV this weekend - but how many episodes are left? 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace has been airing weekly on ITV.

The John Simm led show is in its fifth series.

But how many episodes are left in 2025?

Grace will continue its latest series on ITV this evening. The team will investigate a murder that initially looked like a break-in gone wrong, but could go deeper.

John Simm has returned to lead the cast as DS Roy Grace for the fifth season of the crime drama. It is based on the books by Peter James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how many episodes are left in the current series? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Grace tonight?

Grace (picture by ITV) | Grace (picture by ITV)

The preview for the latest episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The murder of a woman discovered in her flat initially presents as a break-in gone wrong but soon appears to be something more and leads Grace to question whether the attack was targeted - the victim Hannah Belling, a psychiatrist and founder of a popular mental health app, was well liked, but it becomes clear that she had enemies as Grace delves deeper.

“When blood found in Hannah's flat reveals a chilling discovery, Roy realises that Hannah's killer is just within reach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many episodes of Grace are left?

Once again ITV is treating viewers to four feature length episodes of Grace. Each instalment will last for 120 minutes, including ad-breaks.

The four episodes are titled: Need You Dead, Dead If You Don’t, Dead At First Sight, Find Them Dead. Tonight’s episode is: Dead At First Sight.

It means that after today (April 20) there will be one more episode. Grace’s fifth season will conclude next weekend (April 27).

How to watch Grace?

The show is set to be broadcast live on ITV1 and STV in Scotland on Sunday evenings - including tonight. It will also be available on ITVX/ STV Player if you can’t watch it live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can’t wait another week to watch the next episode, the full series 5 box set (plus all the previous seasons) is available on ITVX right now.

Who is in the cast of Grace series 5?

John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for a new series on ITV. Also reprising their roles for series five are Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) who plays DI Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Castaways) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

There will be guest stars limited to single episode appearances as well.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.