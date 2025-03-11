Spoilers for The Bay series 5 - including episode 6 📺

The Bay is set to reveal who killed Hannah Dawson tonight.

ITV drama is bringing the curtain down on its fifth series.

But how did the latest season end?

Spoilers for The Bay series 5 up to and including episode 6. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the ITV show.

The Bay has revealed who was the killer in its latest season - and it may catch viewers by surprise. The latest series is set to conclude in a few hours, but the full boxset is already available to watch.

ITV has yet to confirm if the show will return for a sixth series, but an announcement could be on the horizon. The cast has also seen some changes for this series after more departures.

But who was the killer this season? Here’s all you need to know:

Who killed Hannah Dawson in The Bay?

Season 5 of ITV's The Bay has premiered on Britbox in North America.

It has been another knotty and twisting case for the team to untangle. Over the course of six episodes, the show kept viewers guessing as they attempted to work out who could have killed Hannah.

And there were plenty of potential suspects introduced throughout the previous episodes - but it turned out to be one that had not been heavily suspected before. During the season the spotlight was shined on step-dad Craig, her brother Bradley, housemate Elliott and more.

However it turned out that her university supervisor David Wallasey was the one who killed her after she had discovered he was falsifying pollution numbers from Morecambe Bay. They got into a scuffle as Hannah tried to leave his home and she was killed.

He was not involved in the death of Hannah’s boyfriend Cal directly, but he did tell Vita Textiles about it and it is suggested they organised his death.

Did DI Tony Manning return to work?

At the end of the fourth episode of the season, DI Manning was involved in a serious car crash which left him badly injured and hospitalised. While recovering, the doctor told him he had a heart condition which could be worsened by stress.

After being discharged from hospital, DI Manning returns to the police station but only to reveal that he had been signed off sick. It will remain to be seen if and how he will return to work in a future season.

What else happened at the end of The Bay series 5?

The finale of the ITV drama’s fifth season wrapped up plenty of storylines from the previous episodes. After the killer was revealed, DS Townsend visited Hannah’s family again to tell them the news.

While DS Karen Hobson was officially suspended as the fallout from the vigil earlier in the season continued. Having intervened to stop the arrest of a young girl and then faced a complaint from the arresting officer - she had been told to apologise, but refused.

Speaking with Clarkie, Karen suggested that it might “be it” for her and professed she was losing a bit of faith in the job. Could this be hinting at an exit in the near future?

Jenn ended up reconciling with her family, having ended the previous episode with a blazing row with all of them. The season concluded with them enjoying a barbecue.