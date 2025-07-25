This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The festival has also given an update on tickets ahead of the August Bank Holiday event

Leeds Festival has revealed the official set times for the main and Chevron stages ahead of next month’s event.

The festival has also announced an update on tickets - and as one day sells out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s blockbuster event at Bramham Park.

With little over a month to go, Leeds Festival organisers have revealed the first wave of set times ahead of this year’s event at Bramham Park, taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

After some speculation over the past few months regarding who would headline the Hozier/Chappell Roan day, the Irish performer will close out the main stage, with Roan performing shortly before his set. Meanwhile, Friday’s main stage action features a back-to-back-to-back series of hip-hop sets as Travis Scott headlines, followed by D-Block Europe shortly before and Trippie Redd preceding the pair of acts.

Chappell Roan will be among the headliners at this year's Leeds Festival.

Over at the Chevron Stage, AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, and Sammy Virji are all set to headline the area, with organisers looking like they have timed this year’s event so that there are no clashes between the headline sets across either stage. For example, AJ Tracey’s performance on the Chevron Stage concludes at 21:40, with Hozier set to perform on the main stage shortly afterwards.

As always, things can (and do) change, so for the most up-to-date set times in the event of an eleventh-hour change, it is strongly recommended to download the official Leeds Festival app, available on both Android and iOS from today.

The organisers have also given an update on the current ticketing situation across both the Leeds and Reading sites, too. While there are still tickets available for the festival, those heading to the Reading iteration of the event will have to contend with only two-day ticket options now, as Friday’s event has completely sold out. Meanwhile, demand for the new campsite areas this year – The Fields, The Garden, The Meadow, The Glitterball Grove, and The Valley – continues to be overwhelming.

So, essentially – don’t leave it too late.

Here’s your set times for Leeds Festival 2025.

Leeds Festival 2025 - full list of set times for the Main and Chevron Stages

Friday August 22 2025

Main Stage

Travis Scott: 9:50PM - 11:20PM

D-Block Europe: 8:05PM - 9:05PM

Trippie Redd: 6:45PM - 7:30PM

Amyl and The Sniffers: 5:30PM - 6:15PM

Suki Waterhouse: 4:20PM - 5:05PM

Sea Girls: 3:25PM - 3:55PM

Waterparks: 2:30PM - 3:00PM

Songer: 1:40PM - 2:10PM

Demae: 12:50PM - 1:20PM

Chevron Stage

Sammy Virji: 8:40PM - 9:40PM

DJ EZ: 7:00PM - 8:00PM

Lancey Foux: 5:45PM - 6:30PM

Girls Don’t Sync: 4:30PM - 5:15PM

Leigh-Anne: 3:20PM - 4:05PM

Del Water Gap: 2:25PM - 2:55PM

Late Night Drive Home: 1:35PM - 2:05PM

Lyvia: 12:00PM - 12:30PM

Saturday August 23 2025

Main Stage

Hozier: 9:40PM - 11:20PM

Chappell Roan: 7:10PM - 8:40PM

The Kooks: 5:20PM - 6:10PM

Wallows: 4:10PM - 4:50PM

Bloc Party: 2:45PM - 3:45PM

The Royston Club: 1:45PM - 2:20PM

Alessi Rose: 12:50PM - 1:23PM

Red Rum Club: 12:00PM - 12:30PM

Chevron Stage

AJ Tracey: 8:40PM - 9:40PM

Rudim3ntal: 6:10PM - 7:10PM

Soft Play: 4:55PM - 5:40PM

Still Woozy: 3:50PM - 4:35PM

Nemzzz: 2:45PM - 3:25PM

Badger: 1:50PM - 2:25PM

Charlotte Plank: 1:00PM - 1:30PM

Good Health Good Wealth: 12:25PM - 12:55PM

Sunday August 24 2025

Main Stage

Bring Me The Horizon: 9:50PM - 11:20PM

Limp Bizkit: 7:55PM - 8:55PM

Enter Shikari: 6:30PM - 7:20PM

Conan Gray: 5:10PM - 6:00PM

Royel Otis: 3:55PM - 4:40PM

Good Neighbours: 2:45PM - 3:30PM

Alessi Rose: 1:45PM - 2:20PM

Lambrini Girls: 12:50PM - 1:20PM

Viola: 12:00PM - 12:30PM

Chevron Stage

Becky Hill: 8:50PM - 9:50PM

Jazzy: 7:35PM - 8:15PM

Wunderhorse: 6:35PM - 19:20PM

Bakar: 5:30PM - 6:10PM

Pale Waves: 4:25PM - 5:05PM

Example: 3:05PM - 4:05PM

Pozer: 2:15PM - 2:45PM

Issey Cross: 1:30PM - 2:00PM

Blanco: 12:45PM - 1:15PM

James and The Cold Gun: 12:00PM - 12:30PM

Where can I pick up tickets to Leeds Festival before it’s too late?

Tickets for Leeds Festival, including camping and day passes, are still available from Ticketmaster UK, with options including camping in one of the brand new areas available in 2025.

Are you happy so far with the set times for this year’s Leeds Festival? Let us know your thoughts on the set times and scheduling so far by leaving a comment down below.