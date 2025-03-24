Little Simz set to ‘Meltdown’ the Southbank Centre this June

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meltdown has announced their season of events taking place as part of this year’s festival.

Little Simz will be headlining her curated festival, which includes Ghetts and Jon Batiste.

Here’s what’s set to take place at this year’s season of shows, and when you can get tickets.

Get ready for a genre-bending Meltdown as Little Simz unveils the first wave of artists for her curated festival, running June 12-22 at the Southbank Centre in London .

Simz herself headlines a special performance with the Chineke! Orchestra on June 22, showcasing tracks from her upcoming album Lotus (out May 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up for the Little Simz curated Meltdown Festival has been announced - including sets from The Streets, Jon Batiste and Ghetts. | Getty/Southbank Centre

Celebrating London's vibrant youth culture, Meltdown will also host a unique young producers project, transforming the Southbank Centre into a creative playground.

Speaking about curating this year’s Meltdown, which in previous years has been curated by the likes of Robert Smith of The Cure , Simz said: “My team and I are preparing eleven days of art, music, workshops and more. So many incredible artists have curated this festival so it's a true honour to be a part of it.

Thank you to the Southbank Centre for having me. Meltdown 2025 the Simz way is going to be epic. I'll see you there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meltdown 2025 - current line-up

Meltdown 2025’s season of events include the following performance on the following dates:

June 12 2025: The Streets - Royal Festival Hall

June 14 2025: Sasha Keable - Queen Elizabeth Hall

June 17 2025: Lola Young - Royal Festival Hall

June 18 2025: Ghetts - Royal Festival Hall

June 18 2025: Yukimi - Queen Elizabeth Hall

June 21 2025: Jon Batiste - Royal Festival Hall

June 22 2025: Little Simz and Chineke! Orchestra - Royal Festival Hall

Where can I get tickets to Meltdown 2025?

Tickets will go on sale to Southbank members on March 26 2025 at 10:00am GMT, while general ticket sales commence on March 28 2025 at 10:00am GMT through the Southbank Centre’s website .

Are you heading along to Meltdown 2025 or have you been to a previous season of shows and have memories you’d like to share? Let us know your thoughts on this year’s Meltdown line-up by leaving a comment down below.