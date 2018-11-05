Spice Girls in Sunderland: Here's how to get tickets for Spice World 2019 tour

The Spice Girls have sensationally announced a brand new 2019 tour for the first time in over a decade - and they're coming to Sunderland!

Melanie Brown, Emma Burton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm will reunite for what is anticipated to be a sell-out tour with the Stadium of Light selected as one the UK venues.

The girls will do it without Victoria Beckham, though, who said to be focusing on her fashion label.

So I'll tell you what you want, what you really, really want - you want tickets, and here is exactly how you can get them...



What is the name of the tour?

The tour is called Spice World and will be supported by well known artist Jess Glynne.

When will they be coming to Sunderland?

The Spice Girls will be coming to the Stadium of Light on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in front of a 50,000 capacity crowd.

What other venues are they visiting?

Saturday, June 1, 2019 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

Monday, June 3, 2019 - Coventry, Ricoh Arena

Saturday, June 8, Edinburgh, Murrayfield

Monday, June 10, 2019 - Bristol, Ashton Gate

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - London, Wembley Stadium

When are tickets available?

Tickets will be go on sale at 10:30am on Saturday, November 10, 2019.

How do you get tickets?

Tickets can be purchased via See Ticket and Ticket Master.

For hospitality, you must visit safc.com or call the club on 0371 911 1555 or email spicegirls@safc.com to register your interest. This email address can also be used to find out more information.