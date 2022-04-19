Hartlepool fundraising group announces show in aid of Ukraine refugees

Hartlepool’s Phoenix Variety Showgroup, who have raised nearly £26,000 for numerous good causes, will perform at The Smallcrafts Club on Friday, May 13.

The group, who play nostalgic music from the Sixties onward, are now in their fourth year.

Their line-up features Brian Edmenson on bass and lead guitar; Derrick Rowbotham on rhythm guitar, drums and vocals; Philip McKean on drums and rhythm guitar; Olwyn Ward on ukulele; Linda Edmenson on vocals and Shirley Rowbotham on vocals and drums.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Phoenix Variety Showgroup on stage.

Proceeds from next month’s performance at The Smallcrafts Club, in Commercial Street, Hartlepool, will help to support people from Ukraine affected by the invasion of their country.

The night starts from 7pm and there is a £2 cover charge on the door, plus bingo and a raffle.

All are welcome and for more details contact the club on (01429) 266922.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.