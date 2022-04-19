Hartlepool fundraising group announces show in aid of Ukraine refugees

A fundraising music group will be putting on a show that will raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 5:59 pm

Hartlepool’s Phoenix Variety Showgroup, who have raised nearly £26,000 for numerous good causes, will perform at The Smallcrafts Club on Friday, May 13.

The group, who play nostalgic music from the Sixties onward, are now in their fourth year.

Their line-up features Brian Edmenson on bass and lead guitar; Derrick Rowbotham on rhythm guitar, drums and vocals; Philip McKean on drums and rhythm guitar; Olwyn Ward on ukulele; Linda Edmenson on vocals and Shirley Rowbotham on vocals and drums.

The Phoenix Variety Showgroup on stage.

Proceeds from next month’s performance at The Smallcrafts Club, in Commercial Street, Hartlepool, will help to support people from Ukraine affected by the invasion of their country.

The night starts from 7pm and there is a £2 cover charge on the door, plus bingo and a raffle.

All are welcome and for more details contact the club on (01429) 266922.

