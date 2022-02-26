Hartlepool bingo hall offering leap year customers an early birthday present

With the next leap year not until 2024, those born on February 29 can take advantage of £10 free credit this Monday, February 28.

Customers just need to take along evidence of their date of birth to Mecca on Marina Way to claim the gift which they can spend on a game of bingo, food, or drinks.

Carol Rhead from Mecca Bingo, said: “Two years is a long time – and with over 2,000 of our customers having to wait for their next official birthday, we wanted to offer them something this year to celebrate.

Hartlepool Mecca Bingo manager Michelle Doherty.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming them into club on 28th February – either for a game of bingo, or some food and drink on the house.”

For more information, players can head to their local Mecca Bingo club or visit https://www.meccabingo.com/.

