Blazing sun in Hartlepool as community enjoys second day of Waterfront Festival

As the sun continued to shine in Hartlepool, families were out and about enjoying the entertainment at the Waterfront Festival on its second day.

By Sam Johnson
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 4:34 pm

It was a glorious day at the Marina for the second day of Hartlepool’s Waterfront Festival, as residents turned out in the droves to enjoy a variety of acts – and bask in the sunshine too!

The event, which is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, has been taking place over Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10,.

And there was plenty for everyone to enjoy at Hartlepool Marina, including live music and street performers.

Take a look at some of the action from Sunday’s line-up. Many thanks to Mail reader Carl Gorse for the great selection of pictures.

1. Miss Toni's Academy

Young performer Abigail delights crowds at the Waterfront Festival. Picture: Carl Gorse.

2. Exploring the festival

A youngster explores the Waterfront Festival at Hartlepool Marina. Picture: Carl Gorse.

3. Refreshments

Stopping for sustenance during the warm weather of the festival. Picture: Carl Gorse.

4. Singing along

Live music at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival. Picture: Carl Gorse.

