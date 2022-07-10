Blazing sun in Hartlepool as community enjoys second day of Waterfront Festival

It was a glorious day at the Marina for the second day of Hartlepool’s Waterfront Festival, as residents turned out in the droves to enjoy a variety of acts – and bask in the sunshine too!

The event, which is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, has been taking place over Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10,.

And there was plenty for everyone to enjoy at Hartlepool Marina, including live music and street performers.

Take a look at some of the action from Sunday’s line-up. Many thanks to Mail reader Carl Gorse for the great selection of pictures.

Miss Toni's Academy Young performer Abigail delights crowds at the Waterfront Festival. Picture: Carl Gorse.

Exploring the festival A youngster explores the Waterfront Festival at Hartlepool Marina. Picture: Carl Gorse.

Refreshments Stopping for sustenance during the warm weather of the festival. Picture: Carl Gorse.

Singing along Live music at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival. Picture: Carl Gorse.