Blazing sun in Hartlepool as community enjoys second day of Waterfront Festival

It was a glorious day at the Marina for the second day of Hartlepool’s Waterfront Festival, as residents turned out in the droves to enjoy a variety of acts – and bask in the sunshine too!
The event, which is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, has been taking place over Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10,.
And there was plenty for everyone to enjoy at Hartlepool Marina, including live music and street performers.
Take a look at some of the action from Sunday’s line-up. Many thanks to Mail reader Carl Gorse for the great selection of pictures.
