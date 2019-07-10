Durham Miners’ Gala 2019: Bus timetable changes, route diversions and extra services for the event

The 135th Durham Miners’ Gala will take place on Saturday 13 July 2019, celebrating trade union and community spirit

A number of road closures and diversions will be in place for the Gala, with a number of bus diversions, timetables changes and extra journeys in place during the event.

Road closures affecting buses

There will be a number of road closures between 6am and 8pm.

North Road, Millburngate, Market Place, Claypath, Elvet and Old Elvet will all be closed at these times, with buses diverting as follows:

Services 13 and 14 will run into Durham via Framwellgate Peth, Millburngate roundabout and Castle Chare between 6am and 10am and between 3pm and 8pm, using Stand A in Durham Bus Station.

Departing via North Road, Castle Chare, Millburngate roundabout and Framwellgate Peth towards County Hall.

Between 10am and 3pm, services 13 and 14 will be able to run via North Road from County Hall into Durham Bus Station and back to County Hall.

Services 15, 15A, 16, 16A, 21, X22, 50 and 50A will run into Durham via Framwellgate Peth, Millburngate roundabout and Castle Chare to Durham Bus Station between 6am and 10am and also between 3pm and 8pm.

Departing via North Road, Castle Chare, Millburngate roundabout and Framwellgate Peth towards County Hall.

Between 10am and 3pm, services 15, 15A, 16, 16A, 21, X22, 50 and 50A will be able to run via North Road from County Hall into Durham Bus Station and back to County Hall.

Services 40 & 40A will NOT run at all on this date. Service X21 from Newcastle will run into Durham via Framwellgate Peth, Millburngate roundabout and Castle Chare to Durham Bus Station, between 6am and 10am and also between 3pm and 8pm.

Departing for Bishop Auckland via North Road, Crossgate Peth and Nevilles Cross.

Service X21 from Newcastle will, between 10am and 3pm, be able to run via North Road from County Hall into Durham Bus Station.

Service X21 from Bishop Auckland will run into Durham via Nevilles Cross and Crossgate Peth to Durham Bus Station, then via North Road, Castle Chare, Millburngate roundabout and Framwellgate Peth towards County Hall, between 6am and 10am and also between 3pm and 8pm.

Service X21 from Bishop Auckland will be able to run from Durham Bus Station via North Road to County Hall and normal route, between 10am and 3pm.

Service X21 will revert to normal evening route via Elvet and New Inn after 8pm.

Services 204, 204A, 208 and 265 will not be able to serve Claypath in either direction diverting via the 20 and X20 route on Leazes Road & Leazes Bowl.

These services will serve stops at Leazes Bowl/Millburngate Bridge, with all services departing from Durham Bus Station left to North Road, right to Castle Chare and ahead to Millburngate Bridge.

The Go North East website adds “Please use Bus Station or County Hall stops for 13, 14, 15, 15A, 16, 16A, 21, X21, X22 or 50, or Bus Station and Leazes Bowl for 20, X20, 204, 204A, 208 and 265.”

Extra buses

There will extra journeys on the 265 service between Murton and Durham.