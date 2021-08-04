'Every one's a winner' - Hartlepool youngsters show off their talent as carnival week continues
Town youngsters proved they have got talent during an annual competition for Hartlepool Carnival.
Hartlepool Carnival Committee, made up entirely of volunteers, is putting on a series of events for the community throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s grand parade and entertainment on the Headland.
On Wednesday, it was the turn of young people to showcase their ability to entertain in the Talent Competition held at Headland Social Club which also sponsored the event.
It competition attracted a good mix of entries from singers, dancers, gymnasts and a girl group.
The difficult task of picking the winners fell to the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brenda Loynes, her consort Cllr Dennis Loynes and Miss Teen Hartepool Chloe Richards.
A spokesman for Hartlepool Carnival Committee said: “It was a lovely afternoon and well attended.
"We had the perfect compere in Eric Leighton and everybody was a winner.”
The competition was divided into two age categories; one for children aged five to ten and another for those aged 11 to 15.
The winner in each category won £30, second got £20 and third place received £10.
The club is also hosting and sponsoring Thursday’s Carnival Prince and Princess Competition which starts at 1pm and is open to boys and girls aged 11 to 16.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places.
The Mayor will once again be a judge. On Saturday Cllr Loynes also supported a carnival table top sale at the Headland Social Club by attending and opening it.
There were a variety of stalls selling games, toys, bric-a-brac, clothes, and refreshments. Hartlepool Wildlife Rescue were among groups that had a table.
Cllr Loynes said: “I’m always very happy to support the carnival. It brings a lot into the economy and is a long tradition in Hartlepool.
"It was a pleasure to open the fair last week and the table top sale.
“I’m looking forward to judging the floats on Saturday and riding in a horse drawn carriage.”
On Friday, carnival committee members will be out and about judging the winners of this year’s Best Dressed House and Business sponsored by The Printers, and Best Garden Sponsored by Littlewoods Home Improvements.