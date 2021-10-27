Fabulous fashion show and afternoon tea set to raise funds for Hartlepool hospice

Fundraisers at the hospice are delighted to be hosting Fashion, Food & Fizz, at the Staincliffe Hotel in Seaton Carew on Friday, November 19.

It will include a fashion show by town boutique Ali Jane Boutique.

Guests will start the afternoon with a drinks reception and shopping from some luxury stalls selling a wide range of items including handmade goods, fragrances, accessories and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Park Dawson, owner of Ali Jane Boutique in Hartlepool.

Afternoon tea will be served in the ballroom followed by the fashion show featuring range of Ali Jane Boutique clothes for sale.

There will also be a tombola and raffle with some fabulous prizes.

Business owner Alison Park Dawson said: “Ali Jane Boutique is proud to support Alice House Hospice by putting on a fabulous fashion show to help raise funds for this amazing charity who offers support for families who have a loved one in their last moments of life.

"So please come along and support for an afternoon of fashion, food and fizz!”

Ali Jane Boutique offers affordable luxury fashion for ladies from casual day wear to glam evening wear.

Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: “It is nice to be able to host events again after not being able to have any for so long.

"We would like to invite everyone along to this event which will be a lovely afternoon treat and will to raise funds to support patient care at Alice House.”

The event is on from 1pm-4pm and tickets are £19.95 available from https://www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/fashionfoodfizz.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.