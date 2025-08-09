Outreach workers at Hartlepool’s Summerhill Country Park hailed an “amazing” response from families to an event celebrating the town’s parks.

Summerhill took part in the recent Love Parks Week by putting on a day of free activities for the family.

Staff were delighted with the response as youngsters queued up to join in activities ranging from kite making and dodgeball to multi-sports sessions and story time in the wood.

Claire McDonald, senior outreach officer at Summerhill, said: “We were astounded by the amount of people who attended.

Family fun at Summerhill with youngsters Lily-Mae Officer, four, and Olivia Lloyd on a woodland explore hunt with help from Chantelle Walker.

"We had a queue outside the door for kite making and it was lovely to see Summerhill being so well attended for the event.”

Hartlepool Borough Council also ran a range of free events throughout the week in Ward Jackson Park, Rossmere Park, Seaton Park and Burn Valley Gardens, with something for all ages and abilities.

They included the opportunity to have a go at outdoor bowls, a tree walk to learn more about trees found in the town, traditional games, a scavenger hunt, a history walk, messy crafts and an afternoon of music from Hartlepool Brass Band.

Love Parks Week is an annual national campaign run by Keep Britain Tidy highlighting the vital role green spaces play in boosting the health and wellbeing of residents and communities.

Aliya Boyes, aged five, and Myles Wright, four, flying their handmade kites.

Councillor Gary Allen said: “There are lots of great reasons to love your local park.

“They are fantastic for your health and wellbeing, whether that’s as a place to play with your children, somewhere to exercise, a tranquil spot to chill out with a good book or a meeting point for a picnic with family and friends."