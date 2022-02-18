Hartlepool village postpones snowdrop walk amid bad weather forecast and storm damage

The popular event had been due to take place on Sunday, February 20, in the afternoon.

But with further storms rolling in and high winds set to continue into the weekend, organisers have regretfully had to take the decision for the safety of walkers.

The private wood at the Hospital of God, which shelters the magnificent display of snowdrops, has suffered from recent weather with Storm Arwen bringing down 20 trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A visitor take a picture of the snowdrops in bloom.

Brian Walker, of Greatham in Bloom, which organises the day, said: “We were so looking forward to welcome visitors back to our village to share this natural treasure, it’s been nearly two years, but safety has to come first.

"The risk of falling branches is just too worrying.”

However, the walk has been rescheduled for 1pm-4.30pm on Sunday, February 27, when it is hoped the weather will be much calmer.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.