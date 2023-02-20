Online entries are now being taken for Hartlepool’s Big Lime Triathlon 2023.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, the event will be held on Sunday August 20th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The triathlon comprises a 750m open water marina swim followed by a 20km cycle and finishing off with a 5km run.

Last year's The Big Lime Triathlon held at Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID

Most Popular

It is open to people of all abilities from experienced triathletes to complete novices.

People who don't want to enter the triathlon individually have the option of entering as a relay team to split the disciplines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A predictor swim and an aquathlon, which in recent years have taken place alongside the triathlon as part of a Big Lime Weekend, are not being held this year as organisers focus resources on the main event.

Dan Garthwaite, the council’s participation and strategy manager, said: “It is already very popular and we hope to build on that."