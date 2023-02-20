News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon returns but with some changes - find out how to register now

Entries are open to take part in one of Hartlepool’s biggest sporting events.

By Mark Payne
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 5:11pm

Online entries are now being taken for Hartlepool’s Big Lime Triathlon 2023.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, the event will be held on Sunday August 20th.

The triathlon comprises a 750m open water marina swim followed by a 20km cycle and finishing off with a 5km run.

Last year's The Big Lime Triathlon held at Maritime Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID
    It is open to people of all abilities from experienced triathletes to complete novices.

    People who don't want to enter the triathlon individually have the option of entering as a relay team to split the disciplines.

    A predictor swim and an aquathlon, which in recent years have taken place alongside the triathlon as part of a Big Lime Weekend, are not being held this year as organisers focus resources on the main event.

    Dan Garthwaite, the council’s participation and strategy manager, said: “It is already very popular and we hope to build on that."

    For more information, including prices, or to enter go to www.activehartlepool.co.uk/big-lime-series

    HartlepoolPeopleHartlepool Borough Council