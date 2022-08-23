Hartlepool dad and big Liverpool FC fan who died of bowel cancer to be remembered in first memorial cup match
A popular Hartlepool sportsman who died after a battle with cancer will be remembered when friends and family hold a charity football match this weekend.
Dad of two and talented amateur footballer Steven Wright, from the Fens, died aged just 42 in June after a short but brave fight against bowel cancer.
On Saturday, August 27, a charity memorial match will be held at Hornby Park, Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew.
It will raise money for Alice House Hospice, which cared for Steven during his illness, and his devastated family.
The match, due to be an annual event, was the idea of Steven’s best friend Martyn Gordon and brother Tony.
Martyn said: “Steven was the epitome of a sportsman which is reflected by how many people have been in touch with his friends and family since his sad passing.
"He was one of life’s true gentleman and everybody thought highly of him.
"I think everyone coming together on Saturday gives us that chance to remember Steven and everything he stood for.”
Steven, who was a massive Liverpool FC fan, played football since he was a youngster including for St Francis and Welfare Athletic as a teenager.
As an adult he turned out for Hartlepool FC’s Mowbray team, Easington and Burn Valley RAFA Club.
Martyn said Steven was popular with players and officials alike.
Saturday’s game kicks off at 2pm and will feature a Class of 96 team chosen by Martyn versus The Old Fens Bar picked by Steven’s brother.
Admission is free but there will be a raffle and bucket collections. People can also give at the Stephen Wright Memorial Cup page at JustGiving.com