Hartlepool man to scatter friend's ashes on Everest after tragic death from bowel cancer aged just 42

Ben Lloyd will travel to Napal and the tallest mountain in the world later this year to remember dad-of-two Steven Wright and raise money for Alice House Hospice which cared for him until the end.

Steven, who was just 42, from the Fens area of town, died on June 5 after a short but brave battle against bowel cancer.

He was married to Melissa, a nurse, and dad to Lottie, 11 and Finley aged eight.

Ben Lloyd will trek to Everest base camp in memory of friend Steven Wright.

Steven was diagnosed last November after feeling a sharp pain in his side while hanging a curtain rail.

He was described as a fantastic husband, father, son, brother and hardworking engineer who lived for his family.

In October, Ben, who works as an offshore construction manager, will trek to Everest base camp at more than 17,500 ft (5,380 metres), where he will scatter some of his friend’s ashes.

He had known Steven for around 14 years as Ben’s wife Emma and Steven’s wife are good friends.

Devoted: Steven Wright with wife Melissa and children Lottie and Finley.

Ben, 34, said: “Ste was an absolute gentleman, kind and compassionate; a great guy.

“There is absolutely no comprehension of how hard it must be with a terminal diagnosis at 41, 42 with your whole family life ahead of you.

“Having a family of the same age really hits home and breaks my heart in two at the thought of it.”

Dame Deborah James, with BBC presenter Sophie Raworth (left), died of bowel cancer the same month as Steven from Hartlepool.

He had planned the Everest trip before Steven passed away, but given the challenge the trek will pose he decided it was a great chance to raise money for the hospice as a thank you.

Ben added: “Also raising awareness for bowel cancer in our generation including the recent passing of ‘bowel babe’ Deborah James who also died of this disease. It's frightening.

“I’m fully motivated now more than ever by the fundraiser for Ste, more so that following agreement with Melissa and Ste’s parents Nancy and Tony that I will take some of Ste ashes to base camp to scatter.

“A place where he can have the highest and best view over all of his loved ones.”