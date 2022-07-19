Hartlepool inclusion partnership to look back on 'amazing' first year at AGM

The Community Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP) launched last year with the slogan of We Are One Community With A Thousand Voices.

The group will share their annual report highlighting achievements so far and plans for the future at its first AGM on Thursday, July 21.

It takes place at the Centre for Excellence in Creative Art (CECA) on King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, at 10am-noon.

CLIP coordinator Tracie Bestford said they have had an amazing first year and have worked on numerous projects including the new Highlight leisure centre development, Summerhill Cycle Track, next year’s Tall Ships races and Hartlepool railway station upgrade.

They were also consulted about Summerhill County Park’s new cycle track and test rode some adapted bikes at Houghton-le-Spring before providing feedback to the Summerhill team.

CLIP has also worked with the community to discuss the barriers that people with disabilities and sensory loss face around access to transport, access to employment, accessibility, finance and access to education.

Tracie Bestford at one of Hartlepool Borough Council's Community Hubs.

They hold most of their meetings at Community Hubs run by Hartlepool Borough Council which has been a key supporter.

A British Sign Language interpreter will be at the AGM and refreshments will be provided.

Tracie added: “We would love to see more of our community who are living with a long term illness and disability to join CLIP and have their voices heard.”

To learn more, contact CLIP on 07457 401686, email [email protected] or visit www.clip.uk.com.