Hartlepool Race for Life is back with hundreds of people set to take part

Hundreds of runners will set off from Coronation Drive, in Seaton Carew, on Sunday, June 25, in a bid to raise money for life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Start of 5k race at the Hartlepool Race for Life in July 2022./Photo: Kevin Brady

The Hartlepool event this year is expected to raise more than £25,000 for life-saving research.

It will be the third time Race for Life is held in the town since the pandemic.

Race for Life was started over 25 years ago as a women-only event.

It opened its doors for men to participate for the first time in 2019, and has raised nearly £940 million towards beating cancer over the past quarter of a century.

The events include include options of 3k, 5k and 10k routes as well as Pretty Muddy obstacle events and are open to everyone, regardless of fitness level.

Hartlepool Race for Life will begin off at 11am.

Sign up fees for adults are £15.99 for the 5k and £17.49 for the 10k. Fees for children are £11 for either event. Fees for young adults are £11 for the 5k run and £17.49 for the 10k run. There is no fee for children under the age of six.