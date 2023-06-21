News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Race for Life is back with hundreds of people set to take part

Hartlepool will turn pink once again when the annual Race for Life returns to the town.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

Hundreds of runners will set off from Coronation Drive, in Seaton Carew, on Sunday, June 25, in a bid to raise money for life-saving research.

Organisers have said more than 500 people are set to take part in 10k and 5k events in Hartlepool this year – an increase from the 2022 event when over 400 people braved the run.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.  

Start of 5k race at the Hartlepool Race for Life in July 2022./Photo: Kevin BradyStart of 5k race at the Hartlepool Race for Life in July 2022./Photo: Kevin Brady
Start of 5k race at the Hartlepool Race for Life in July 2022./Photo: Kevin Brady
    The Hartlepool event this year is expected to raise more than £25,000 for life-saving research.

    It will be the third time Race for Life is held in the town since the pandemic.

    Race for Life was started over 25 years ago as a women-only event.

    It opened its doors for men to participate for the first time in 2019, and has raised nearly £940 million towards beating cancer over the past quarter of a century.

    The events include include options of 3k, 5k and 10k routes as well as Pretty Muddy obstacle events and are open to everyone, regardless of fitness level.

    Hartlepool Race for Life will begin off at 11am.

    Sign up fees for adults are £15.99 for the 5k and £17.49 for the 10k. Fees for children are £11 for either event. Fees for young adults are £11 for the 5k run and £17.49 for the 10k run. There is no fee for children under the age of six.

    To sign up, go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770. 

