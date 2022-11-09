Hartlepool marina during the last Tall Ships Race in 2010.

Ships of all size and from all over the world will sail into town for a four-day festival next July.

Vessel Patricia, one of the smaller Class D ships, from Belgium is the latest to confirm its place.

There are now six of the biggest Class A ships confirmed, three Class B, and nine Class C ships, including Hartlepool’s own Black Diamond of Durham.

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see we now have 20 ships signed up to visit us next year.

“Looking at the variety of ships that are set to sail into Hartlepool, next July is looking to be another memorable occasion for all and I look forward to hearing about more ships signing up to the iconic event.”