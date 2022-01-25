Hartlepool village looking forward to return of snowdrop afternoon after Covid break

Visitors will once again be able to take the chance to wander among the splendour of snowdrops in their natural setting.

It takes place in Greatham Hall Gardens, a private wood, which is opened to the public by kind permission of the trustees of the Hospital of God.

The event is also one of the biggest annual fundraisers for Greatham in Bloom which works to improve the appearance of the village and leads its entry in the Northumbria in Bloom competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greatham snowdrop afternoon is returning for the first time since the pandemic.

The walk will be held on Sunday, February 20, between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Organisers said: “Join us to enjoy the splendour of snowdrops in their natural setting, follow the yellow straw trail through this private wood and soak in nature at its finest.”

Greatham Community Centre will be open during the afternoon for hot drinks and sweet treats.

People are advised the walk consists of temporary, uneven paths so sensible footwear and clothing is advised.

Organisers regret the path is not suitable for wheelchairs although part of the hospital grounds and community centre are wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are £2 for adults and £1 for accompanied children available on the day from the Greatham Community Centre, on Front Street.

It will be the first time the walk has gone ahead since 2020.

There is free parking in the village, but the event is subject to late weather conditions.

For more information email [email protected] or see Greatham in Bloom on Facebook.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.