Hartlepool war memorials to be bathed in red as part of busy Remembrance programme of events

After last year’s muted ceremonies due to Covid Hartlepool Borough Council has announced a number of activities for the town to pay its respects this year.

They include illuminating the war memorials in Victory Square in the town centre, Redheugh Gardens on the Headland and at Seaton Carew in red light on the evening of Armistice Day on Thursday, November 11.

Remembrance Sunday parades and services are also returning on November 14 in Victory Square and at Redheugh Gardens when people will be able to lay wreaths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Hartlepool war memorials will be lit up in red as part of Remembrance services announced by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Councillor Brenda Loynes, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, said: “We owe a tremendous debt to generations of our local service men and women and to our emergency services for the sacrifices they have made and the bravery and dedication they have shown.

“Last year marked the first time we had lit some of our War Memorials in this way and the feedback from residents was that it had provided a welcome opportunity to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by so many people across Hartlepool.”

The Victory Square service will be conducted by the Civic Chaplain, the Reverend Norman Shave, of Stranton Church, while the Headland service will be conducted by the Reverend Verity Brown, of St Hilda’s Church.

Remembrance Day was significantly scaled back last year due to coronavirus restrictions. Picture by FRANK REID

As in previous years Remembrance crosses made by the Field of Remembrance community group for Hartlepool soldiers who lost their lives will be planted in Victory Square on Saturday, November 13.

This year, a small field of poppies will also be created out of recycled plastic bottles.

Cllr Darren Price, the council’s armed forces champion, added: “The Remembrance Sunday services are the most important, proud and poignant events in the Armed Forces calendar for current service men and women, veterans and their families.

“I know residents will welcome the return of these services and the opportunity to show their support and remember the sacrifices made over the years.”

Poppy wreaths at Hartlepool war memorial in Victory Square. Picture by FRANK REID

On Monday, November 8, three Union flags will be raised at the civic centre and flown at full mast until Monday, November 15.

An online Book of Remembrance will also be available to sign at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/remembrance2021.

For full details of events see Hartlepool Borough Council’s website.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.