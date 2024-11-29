Hartlepool's Heugh Battery Museum joins international Shop Sunday campaign

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 00:00 BST

Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum is taking part in a national campaign this weekend promoting the products available in its shop.

Shop Sunday takes place on Sunday, December 1, when over 2,100 arts, heritage and cultural attractions come together to showcase their shops and unique products.

The battery museum, in Moor Terrace, at the Headland, has some great Christmas gift ideas for such as books by local author Paul George.

They include the First World War set Chronicles of Billy Sullivan series and photo book Remnants of War about local coastal defences by museum volunteer and photographer Joshua Gallantree.

The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland.The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland.
The shop also has a range of stocking-filler priced items, such as sticker books, hand-crafted poppies, knitted museum mascots and poppy hair scrunchies.

The museum shop will be open from 10am until 4pm on December 1 together with the site’s Poppy Tea Rooms.

The Heugh Battery Museum will close for the winter at 4pm on Monday, December 2, and will reopen on Saturday, February 1, next year.

